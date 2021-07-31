A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting broke out in an Aurora neighborhood Friday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:14 p.m. in the 18500 block of East Kansas Place, near East Mississippi Avenue and South Tower Road. When they arrived, they found the two victims lying in the road.

The woman was found lying near a vehicle in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition as of Sunday.

The man was found dead nearby. Police said the man’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Police have not confirmed whether the man was the one who shot the woman. But they said all involved parties have been identified and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No details are available about what led to the shooting, police said. The man and woman did know each other, but their relationship has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the man will be released by the coroner’s office after his family has been notified.