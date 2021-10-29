A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Aurora on Thursday, the Aurora Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a crash in the 1700 block of Peoria Street around 8 p.m. Thursday. Upon their arrival, they located a 38-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle, police said.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.
An initial investigation into the crash revealed the man was walking outside of a designated crosswalk area when he was truck. Drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the crash, police said.
The victim will be identified at a later date by the Adams County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7687.