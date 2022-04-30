A homeowner was injured in Boulder County after high winds knocked over a tree and trapped him underneath it on Friday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities were sent to the 9700 block of Lefthand Canyon Road just before 4 p.m. after a report of an injured hiker.
Rescuers from the Lefthand Fire Protection District, Goldhill Fire Protection District and Fourmile Fire Protection District and found the 33-year-old man trapped underneath the tree.
The victim was carried to Lefthand Canyon Road where an ambulance picked up and transported him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.