Ambulance
Matt Gush

A homeowner was injured in Boulder County after high winds knocked over a tree and trapped him underneath it on Friday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were sent to the 9700 block of Lefthand Canyon Road just before 4 p.m. after a report of an injured hiker.

Rescuers  from the Lefthand Fire Protection District, Goldhill Fire Protection District and Fourmile Fire Protection District and found the 33-year-old man trapped underneath the tree. 

The victim was carried to Lefthand Canyon Road where an ambulance picked up and transported him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.