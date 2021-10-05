A 77-year-old man was rescued after suffering a traumatic injury from a fall on Guanella Pass on Sunday.
Members of the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District were dispatched to the Whiteside trail on the pass about 6:15 p.m. When crews arrive they found the 77-year-old victim who was being carried by several bystanders, who are now described as rescuers.
Members of the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District were dispatched to the Whiteside Trail on the pass about 6:15 p.m. Crews found the victim who was being carried out by a bystander who described as a "rescuer," according to the department.
First-responders observed the victim suffered a severe traumatic injury from a fall and was bleeding as well as hypothermic, Tanya Snyder-Wismar, a spokesperson for the department said.
"The care the patient receive by the bystanders who helped was 'instrumental in his survival," officials said in a release Tuesday afternoon on Facebook.
The bystanders were identified as Mathew Meyers, Garrett Schultheis and Vladmir Brizuella as well as an unknown couple and their dog "who not only assisted in the initial treatment and rescue of this patient, but also continued to assist us with carrying the patient to the ambulance."
The Denver Gazette's news partner, 9News, reports Meyer and the group gathered several branches and used the injured hiker's belt and shoestrings to build a makeshift stretcher.
The group carried the 77-year-old man at least a half a mile, he said.
"It was tough with three of us," Meyers told 9News. "We had to take breaks."
During one of those breaks, the group spotted a group of first-responders and brought a sigh of relief to the bystanders. He said seeing people come together at a time of need was "beautiful."
We "just became one team up there, which was so beautiful," Meyers told 9News. "We were able to get him down and take care of him."
The fire agency extended their thanks to the group of bystanders, labeled rescuers for their heroism.
"Again, we THANK you," officials wrote in a release. "Your assistance was immeasurable."
Platte Canyon Fire Protection District released several hiking tips following the incident:
- Dress appropriately
- Bring a small first-aid kit, even on a simple "day hike"
- Bring an emergency blanket, water, snack, headlamp.
- Stay on the trail.
- If hiking alone, which isn't recommended, make sure someone knows where you are hiking and when you should be back.