A man died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash on the 20th Street bridge in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes on the bridge near the entrance for Interstate 25. Police announced the crash just before 5 a.m.

Investigators believe the driver was trying to turn onto I-25 but didn’t make it, crashing into the bridge’s concrete barrier. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

The man was the only person in the vehicle, police said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the deceased’s identity and cause and manner of death after his family has been notified.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. It is unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The 20th Street bridge was shut down for several hours Sunday morning as investigators processed the scene. The bridge had reopened as of 10 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.