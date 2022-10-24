Denver prosecutors reached a plea agreement with a man who caused a fatal crash because of a medical issue, the district attorney's office announced Monday.

Patrick Layden, 50, originally faced felony charges of vehicular homicide, first-degree assault and vehicular assault for the T-bone wreck that killed Bradley Brubaker, 46, and injured his young daughter.

The crash happened on April 10, 2021 when Layden ran a red light while driving on West 32nd Avenue approaching Lowell Boulevard and crossed double yellow lines on the road. Brubaker was driving north on Lowell. The cars hit seven other vehicles after they collided.

Layden plead guilty to one count each of careless driving resulting in death and careless driving causing injury. He received a penalty of 12 points on his driver's license and has had it revoked for a year.

Layden had an "unforseen" medical issue and neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to a news release from District Attorney Beth McCann.

A memorial sign has been put up at the intersection.

“I have been touched by the outpouring of support from Denver’s Highlands community, all the first responders, our investigators, victim advocates and prosecutors,” McCann said in the release.