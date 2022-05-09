A judge on Friday sentenced Vicente Enrique Orozco, 22, to serve two consecutive life sentences for the murders of Stevan Sandvick, 61, and Ivan Rodriguez Rivera, 19, in Lakewood's Belmar Park in 2019.
In March, a Jefferson County jury found Orozco guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, one county of felony murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.
Police found Rodriguez Rivera with stab wounds early on Aug. 15, 2019, in Belmar Park. He was playing soccer in the park with a friend when he was attacked and died a few days later. That same morning, a witness found Sandvick's body with stab wounds in the park, and he appeared to have been robbed.
“Today we see justice for the tragedy that took two innocent, random victims from the years ahead of them, their community, and their families,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Adam Hepp said in a release. “We are grateful for the courageous and thorough efforts of law enforcement, and we thank Ivan and Stevan’s families for their patience, their strength, and their undaunted courage throughout this process.”
An anonymous tip helped police identify Orozco as a suspect, and he was arrested Aug. 21, 2019. On top of the two life sentences for the murders, he was sentenced to 15 years for the aggravated assault of Sandvick.