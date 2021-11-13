A man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after he was struck by a train in Denver.

Denver police said that officers responded to the area of South Kalamath Street and West Bayaud Avenue at 1:20 p.m. on a report involving a pedestrian and train crash, said Cassandra Ulrich, a spokeswoman for the Denver Police Department.

Officers located the man with serious injures. He was taken to an area hospital.

Southbound South Kalamath Street closed for several hours, but reopened shortly before 4 p.m., police said.