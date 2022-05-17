Jim Hickey has walked thousands of miles during his life and many of those miles have brought attention to someone who is battling cancer.
His mission began nearly 24 years ago when he quit his job, sold his car and moved out of his New York City apartment and began a journey on foot to Los Angeles.
The mission stalled in November when Hickey received a diagnosis of his own: kidney cancer.
Last month, Hickey learned he was cancer free. On Wednesday, the former Marine will begin a trek across Colorado for a second time to bring awareness to his friend Justin Smithey's battle with inoperable brain cancer.
"I'm a little nervous because I haven't been on the road in more than half a year. But if Justin can fight, then I can walk," he said.
Hickey, 60, began his cancer walks in 1998 after he lost his father to cancer and nearly lost his brother to the disease within a year.
After learning his brother had a successful surgery, he decided to bring awareness to the deadly disease and those fighting it by walking from New York to Los Angeles with only a giant backpack filled with water, food, money and clothes.
Hickey will begin a 100-plus mile cancer walk Wednesday from Fort Collins to Greeley to Denver to honor Smithey — even if it means going against his doctor's orders.
"They've told me not to get back on the road until June, but I have to get on the road now," Hickey said. "These walks have always been personal to me because of my father and brother, but now because I've had it and luckily survived cancer, they mean even more to me and the people I walk for."
When Hickey was diagnosed with kidney cancer, he was walking across Nebraska to bring attention to Paishence Hansen, a 5-year-old diagnosed with cancer.
Hickey promised Paishence's parents that he'd finish the cancer walk once he was given a doctor's blessing. But because of Smithey's declining health, Hickey decided to add a walk to his schedule before finishing Paishence's.
Taryn Yost, Smithey's mother, said Hickey has become like family since his first cancer walk for Smithey in late 2020 and early 2021.
"He's invited to all of our family get togethers and he constantly checks in with Justin," Yost said. "It just means the world to us that he's willing to walk again and bring awareness to Justin's battle."
Smithey was unable to comment for this article because of his battle with cancer.
Before starting his trek, Hickey will fuel up on 1,200 to 1,800 calories worth of chocolate doughnuts and milk. He will walk about 14 miles a day with the goal of arriving in Denver on May 25.
Hickey will make one stop in Greeley to say hello and spend time with Smithey before finishing his 100-plus mile journey.
Hickey said he is committed to honoring Smithey and giving hope to his family and friends.
"As long as there's hope, there can be miracles," Hickey said. "Justin's a great kid and we've become like (brothers) since the walk for him (in 2020). So if I'm able to help him, I'm going to."