The man who turned a gun on himself while negotiating with Thornton police on Thursday night has died, according to the Thornton Police Department.
Police began looking for the man on Thursday afternoon after members of his family called 911 and asked officers to check on him because he "was acting erratic and appeared unstable," according to a release from the department.
Officers located the unidentified man in a vehicle inside the 7000 block of 120th Avenue.
The man then pulled a gun on the officer and fired a shot. The officer was unharmed during the incident, according to the department.
Authorities dispatched a negotiator to the scene to try and deescalate the situation and get him to put the gun down. The man refused and after 90 minutes of negotiating, he shot himself.
The unidentified man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The Adams County Coroner's Office will identify the man at a later date, police said.