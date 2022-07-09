Emergency Response
(Photo by MattGush, iStock)

Larimer County lifted mandatory evacuation orders for residents after they successfully extinguished a grass fire on the north end of Wellington. 

The Wellington Fire Protection District tweeted that the fire was knocked down just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with firefighters locating and putting out any remaining hot spots. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. 

The fire burned about 105 acres between County Road 7 and Interstate 25, north to Ranch Horse Road and south to Rising Eagle Road. Residents in the area were ordered to evacuate just before 4 p.m. Saturday and were told they could return home just before 5 p.m.

Residents returning home are asked to use caution as fire crews are still on the scene.

I-25 initially closed in the area near milepost 284, according to Colorado State Patrol, but has since reopened to traffic.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.