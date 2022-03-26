Around 1,200 people have been ordered to evacuate in south Boulder after a small grassfire ignited on Saturday afternoon.
About 1200 contacts in this shaded area are being ordered to EVACUATE NOW #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/u17noMtDPt— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022
The evacuations are in effect for areas within a quarter mile of the National Center for Atmospheric Research at 1850 Table Mesa Dr. Additionally the University of Colorado Boulder's south campus was also ordered to evacuate just after 3 p.m.
Boulder Police said in a tweet that the fire ignited in the open space adjacent to the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The fire has been deemed the NCAR fire.
This is being called the #NCARFire The @bouldercolorado EOC has been activated. Wireless Emergency Alerts have been sent to ALL cell phones within a 1/4 mile radius from NCAR. Message is to EVACUATE area due to fast moving wildfire #boulder pic.twitter.com/oP9XYBHuXP— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022
Officials said the county has activated an emergency operations center.
Police have asked residents to not call 911 to report the fire as their lines have become "inundated" with calls.