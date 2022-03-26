NCAR fire

A fire broke out in southwest Boulder on Saturday March 26, 2022

 Courtesy of Boulder Police Department

Around 1,200 people have been ordered to evacuate in south Boulder after a small grassfire ignited on Saturday afternoon.

The evacuations are in effect for areas within a quarter mile of the National Center for Atmospheric Research at 1850 Table Mesa Dr. Additionally the University of Colorado Boulder's south campus was also ordered to evacuate just after 3 p.m.

Boulder Police said in a tweet that the fire ignited in the open space adjacent to the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The fire has been deemed the NCAR fire.

Officials said the county has activated an emergency operations center. 

Police have asked residents to not call 911 to report the fire as their lines have become "inundated" with calls. 