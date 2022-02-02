Denver's largest storm system of the season turned lawns into a winter wonderland overnight as nearly a foot of snow fell across the metro.

Snowflakes began falling from the sky on Tuesday afternoon and didn't let up until early Wednesday afternoon. Eleven inches of snow had fallen in downtown Denver as of 2 p.m. while other areas like Highlands Ranch recorded 10 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm wreaked havoc on the roads Wednesday morning as traffic was backed up across the metro after numerous accidents were reported. Denver International Airport was also impacted as 172 flights were canceled and an additional 362 flights delayed as of 2:30 p.m., according to FlightAware.

But the storm system also gave a much needed break to teachers and their students as many school districts, including Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Douglas County Public Schools, Jefferson County Public Schools and Adams County School District 14, canceled class.

"The kids were all excited, jumping around last night after they learned school was canceled," said Julie Veto of Centennial, who was pulling her daughter Maya in a sled down the street.

Maya and her mother began their day at Heritage Elementary School, where they spent time sledding down a hill, tossing snowballs at each another and enjoying the day off.

"I've been looking forward to sledding all year and to not have school today makes it even better," Maya Veto said.

While some were out having fun in the snow, others like Kayla Weidmann went outside disgruntled. The California native said if it wasn't for her 4-year-old black lab, Winnie, she wouldn't have even considered going outside on Wednesday.

"I work from home, so I wouldn't be outside if it weren't for her," Weidmann said while bundled in several layers from head-to-toe. "I really don't like the snow or cold."

Others like Joe Hoyt said he used to enjoy the cold and snowy weather. But as he has aged, his feelings have changed. Yet he recognizes the significance of snowfall.

"We definitely needed the moisture, so that's one good thing about this storm," Hoyt said while snow blowing his neighbor's driveway.

Hoyt said he has been doing the favor for years and hopes it brightens his neighbor's day when they get home from work.

The city's official snowfall amount for the season is 15.7 inches, significantly higher than the 3.1 inches reported at the airport through Jan. 31 of last year, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will continue to drop as lows could reach a brisk -4 degrees overnight. As the sun rises, temperatures will slightly increase into the mid-20s Thursday before returning into the 40s on Friday.