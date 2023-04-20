The Denver Police Department has asked the public for help in finding information about a death discovered on Tuesday morning they characterize as a homicide.

Officers found Jonathan Douglas, 34, dead shortly before 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of Mariposa Street. The location is in Denver's Lincoln Park neighborhood. They had responded to a report of a person down.

Police have not released information about how Douglas died, other than to indicate they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or go to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Information could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.