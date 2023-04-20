The Denver Police Department has asked the public for help in finding information about a death discovered on Tuesday morning they characterize as a homicide.

Officers found Jonathan Douglas, 34, dead shortly before 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of Mariposa Street. The location is in Denver's Lincoln Park neighborhood. They had responded to a report of a person down.

Police have not released information about how Douglas died, other than to indicate they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or go to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Information could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.