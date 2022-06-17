In an ongoing effort to prepare for natural disasters fueled by climate change, Boulder County is offering $10,000 to people who lost their homes in the Marshall and East Troublesome fires who are willing to build high-efficiency electric homes to better withstand such events in the future.
The money is the first offering from a bill Gov. Jared Polis signed into law, SB 22-206.
The grant's requirements include using heat pumps for space heating, heat pump water heaters and electric stoves. Gas will be allowed if it's used for a fireplace or a grill.
Homes must be built to 2021 International Energy Conservation Code standards or stronger in order for fire victims to receive the $10,000 incentive.
The grant is supported by the Colorado Energy Office, according to a news release from Boulder County.
SB 22-206 also provides funding for firefighting support and creates an Office of Climate Preparedness.
Boulder County has experienced seven significant wildfires and a 500-year flood since 1989. Over 1,000 homes were lost when 100 mile per hour winds tore through unincorporated Boulder County, Louisville and Superior on Dec. 30, fueled by tinder-dry grasses.
“Boulder County has been hit by climate-related disaster upon disaster,” said Boulder County Commissioner Matt Jones, who had to evacuate his home in Louisville because of the Marshall fire. “Beyond the challenging emotional impacts to our community, recovery from these tragic events are time-consuming, resource-draining and very costly.”
Boulder County has a free advisory program called EnergySmart, and a meeting for builders and architects is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 23.