Boulder County officials Friday released the schedule for debris removal for the homes and businesses impacted by the Marshall Fire last December.
The process is expected to begin in mid-April and should last around four months, according to the county. Homes and businesses within unincorporated Boulder County, the Eldorado neighborhood in Louisville and Sagamore neighborhood in Superior are slatted to be served first, according to the schedule.
The full schedule can be found here.
Officials said the schedule was created through an analysis of several factors:
- Imminent environmental hazards;
- Environmental justice, using the U.S Environmental Justice Screening and Mapping Tool, based on demographic factors of low income, people of color, and those over 64-years-old;
- Efficiencies of removal using input from the contractor, DRC Environmental Services, LLC.
"Each jurisdiction prioritized the schedule for their own neighborhood. By combining all of this information, the project team was able to develop the planned schedule and order of operations," officials said in a news release.
Thirty crews will be assigned to work on the cleanup with 15 initially assigned Superior, nine in Louisville and six in unincorporated Boulder County, officials said.
Each crew will be assigned to a runway and will work in that area until every address participating in the program is cleared. There are 48 runways in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.
Residents will be notified by a project team 24 to 48 hours before debris removal begins at a property. Owners can request a walkthrough to discuss the planned work at the residence at that time, according to the county.
Those who want to opt-into the program but haven't had an opportunity to can still do so by emailing debris@bouldercounty.org. Residents can opt-into the program up until the work at all other impacted areas is finished.
Anyone who wants to opt-out of the program should email ROE@bouldercounty.org.
County officials said they will release an online map that will track the progress of debris removal within the comings weeks.
For more information, visit the county's debris removal website or email debris@bouldercounty.org