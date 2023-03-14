Marshall Fire victims are mourning the death of a construction worker who was helping to rebuild a home.

It's the third death associated with the 2021 blaze. Two people died in Colorado’s most destructive wildfire, which struck Dec. 30, 2021 and claimed 1,084 homes.

Louisville Interim Police Chief Jeff Fisher told The Denver Gazette that police and the Louisville Fire District got the call Saturday that the man had died while on the job in the 300th block of Troon Court.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Fisher. “Any time there’s a loss of life it’s a tragedy, but for someone to lose his life working in area where our community has lost so much makes it doubly sad.”

The man, who is yet to be identified, was driving a small dump truck when he got caught in a piece of machinery, according to Scott Moore, Crime Prevention Specialist with the Louisville Police Department.

Moore confirmed that authorities got the call at 1:05 p.m. and the man died at the scene.

The Boulder County Coroner confirmed the man's death and said that his identification is being held at the request of relatives.