Several dumpsters will be placed in areas impacted by the Marshall fire this weekend so residents can dispose of rotten food, according to Boulder County.
The dumpsters will be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and will be located at:
- Superior: On the south side of Founders Park, 7725 Coral Creek Drive.
- Louisville: The Louisville Recreation Center, 900 Via Appia Way
- Unincorporated Boulder County: St. Ambrose Church, 7520 S. Boulder Road, Boulder.
Officials said the dumpsters are solely for the collection and disposal of spoiled food. They urge people to refrain from dumping fire-related debris, water-damaged household goods, ash, electronics or hazardous waste in the dumpsters.