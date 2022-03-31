Three months after the state's most destructive fire destroyed nearly 1,100 homes in Boulder County, authorities announced on Thursday that the investigation is ongoing and expected to take "several more months."
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said it's been working with experts from across the United States to thoroughly analyze evidence and identify the possible cause and origin of the Marshall fire.
To date, investigators have followed up on nearly 200 tips from residents, executed search warrants for physical and digital evidence, reviewed hundreds of videos and photos, interviewed hundreds of victims and witnesses, and reviewed "countless" 911 calls, according to the Sheriff's Office.
"The Sheriff's Office recognizes the importance of this investigation and the community's desire to understand what happened, however, we believe a thorough investigation is always warranted," officials wrote in a news release.
Once the investigation is finished, investigators will present the evidence to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, which will determine whether to file charges.
The Marshall fire ignited on Dec. 30 and swept through Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County.