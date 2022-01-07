Boulder County has partnered with the Boulder Area Rental Housing Association to ensure residents impacted by the Marshall fire will have access to a list of comprehensive housing resources.
The list of housing resources can be found online at www.marshallfirehousing.com or residents can visit the rental housing associations website to search for available properties and resources in the area.
"It is an overwhelming experience for those impacted by the fires to find hosing in this market. To help reduce the stress of locating a home, we created a single webpage with available housing options and associated resources to facilitate the process of finding a new place to live," said Jennifer Crowell, the association's executive director in a news release. "We feel privileged to be able to provide helpful resources for our community during this devastating time."
Individuals or landlords who have available properties or units and want to assist the victims of the Marshall fire are asked to complete an available housing form at marshallfirehousing.com
Property owners will be responsible for qualifying, interviewing and communicating with prospective tenants.
Additional services for victims of the state's most destructive fire are available at the Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center at 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette.
The Marshall fire destroyed nearly 1,100 homes after expanding to over 6,000 acres last week.
"Following a disaster such as the Marshall Fire, it can take some time for recovery resources to become clear," said Boulder County Disaster Recovery Manager Garry Sanfacon in a release."
While we may not be able to immediately address all needs, it is vital for anyone who has suffered losses related to the Marshall Fire to come in and register with us at the Disaster Assistance Center so we can provide the help we have now and also be able to connect you with resources we may have in the future.”