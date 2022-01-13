Martin Luther King Jr. day is on Monday, and many communities across the. metro have events planned to commemorate the occasion.
Denver: Both events are free
- Jan. 17:
- The 37th annual Marade will return after a year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A program will kick-off the event at 9 a.m. and will be followed by the laying of wreaths at the steps of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. Those in attendance will begin to march to Civic Center Park, at 10:30 a.m., where there will be entertainment, awards and a celebration between noon and 1 a.m.
- The Security of Justice - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will begin at 4 p.m. at the University of Denver. Rep. Leslie Herod will be the keynote speaker and discuss the historical struggle, accomplishments and efforts of the social movements sparked by injustices around the world.
Aurora:
- Jan. 15:
- The Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Summit will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Empower Community High School at 450 S. Chambers Road. It is hosted by the NAACP Aurora and YAASPA.
- Jan. 17:
- Motorcade at 7 a.m. and will begin at the Aurora Municipal Center
- This will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library at 9898 E. Colfax Ave. at 8 a.m.
Boulder County
- Jan. 16:
- The Dream: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow and will be held between 1:30 and 5 p.m. This will be held both in-person at the Dairy Arts Center and online and will be an opening reception that will include music, spoken word, dance and video presentations, as well as several keynote speakers. In-person tickets can be reserved here and people can also view online on YouTube.
- Undoing the Noble Crusade will be shown at the Boedecker Theater at 7 p.m. The documentary is based on a passage from "Why We Can't Wait" a book by Martin Luther King Jr. that was written in 1963. Tickets can be reserved here.
- Jan. 17:
- The Dream: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Part II. This will begin at 10 a.m. and is the second part of a commemoration. This will be held at the Silver Creek High School in Longmont and will continue the keynote address by attorney Rodney Strong. There will also be music and dancers. In-person tickets can be reserved here, while people can also view the event on YouTube.
- "Let us be dissatisfied until.." This will be held by ACLU Colorado and its leaders will read JustUS monologues in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr day. It will be streamed online from the Dairy Arts Center. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. Tickets can be reserved here.
- Race & Local History: Creating a Podcast Influenced by Los Seis De Boulder. This begins at 5 p.m. and will be held online via Zoom. This podcast is produced by the CU Boulder's Boulder Affordable Housing Research Initiative. Students and faculty will explore the connections between the issue of affordable housing and its impact on the Latinx and Chicanx community in Boulder. People can register for the event here.