FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was stopped by police officers while walking home July 3, 2020 in Aurora, Colo. Colorado's health department says emergency workers should not use a condition involving erratic behavior by people as a reason to inject them with the drug ketamine. In Colorado, protesters marched for Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old Black man stopped by police in 2019 and injected with ketamine by paramedics. He died days later.