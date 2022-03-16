The Denver Zoo welcomed a critically endangered eastern bongo calf named Winston.
The bongo was born on March 5 to parents Fern and Howard. Although Winston has been running around and is fully of energy, he primarily has been kept in his stall with his mother, said Jake Kubié, a spokesman for the zoo.
Say hello to Winston, our newest Eastern bongo calf! As the weather warms up, keepers will begin integrating him with the rest of the herd, so you’ll be able to welcome him to the world soon! Meet Winston in this latest Baby Bulletin, presented by @SCLHealth. pic.twitter.com/AujTcMXRtu— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) March 15, 2022
Kubié said as the weather warms up, zoo keepers will begin integrating Winston with the rest of the zoo's herd.
According to the White Oak Conservation, an estimated fewer than 200 eastern bongos live in the wild. The animal originates from the mountainous regions in Kenya.