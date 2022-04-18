Say hello to Zeke, the newest therapy dog for Littleton Public Schools.
Zeke, a 4-month-old black Labrador Retriever, is the sibling of Rex, another school therapy dog. Zeke the newest member of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and will be sworn in by Sheriff Tyler Brown.
Zeke and his handler, Deputy Travis Jones, have been assigned to Newton Middle School. The pair will work with all students, including those with special needs. The dog will also help comfort students in crisis or times of stress and help those who suffer from anxiety or depression.
“I’m excited to be a part of the (School Resource Officer) Therapy Dog K9 Program," Jones said. "Over the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to spend significant time with Rex, and I’ve seen the amazing and positive work he does. I look forward to working with Zeke in this same program and building on the foundation Rex has created.”
Over the next year, Zeke will train in basic obedience, then attend an American Kennel Club good citizen and intensive class in order to become a therapy dog.
“The program we implemented a year ago with Rex at Littleton Public Schools has proven to be a huge success and we’re so proud of the partnership we created with the LPS School District,” Brown said. “I have no doubt the kids at Newton will love Zeke and he’ll touch lives in a very positive way.”
Jones has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 13 years and has been assigned to the school resource officer unit for two years.
He also teaches classes on internet safety, social media, peer pressure, bullying, interpersonal conflict and the dangers of drugs. He said he is looking forward to incorporating Zeke into new programs for Littleton schools.