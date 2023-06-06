Mike Johnston, a former state lawmaker, took the lead in early returns in Denver's mayoral runoff election Tuesday night, ahead of fellow Democrat Kelly Brough, a former had of the metro area's chamber of commerce, in the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock.

Turnout is expected to be high in the all-mail, nonpartisan election, with ballots received from roughly a quarter of Denver's roughly 447,000 active, registered voters by Tuesday morning, with total turnout estimated at 27% by the time polls closed.

The initial round of unofficial returns posted just after 7 p.m. showed Johnston ahead of Brough, 53% to 47%, with 62,504 votes to her 54,461.

A cheer went up at Johnston's watch party in the main hall at Union Station when initial results posted, though few of the several hundred supporters seemed surprised and quickly returned to visiting with one another.

Although many of the shops and some of the restaurants have shuttered for the evening, throngs of Johnston supporters clad in the candidate's distinctive yellow and blue T-shirts are prowling the venue, some enjoying at drink at the Terminal Bar and others snacking on a treat from the Wafels & Dinges stand — Belgian for "waffles" and "toppings" — located on the periphery of the watch party.

At Brough's watch party, the candidate earlier told reporters, “I’m seriously not a politician. I’m not running to be an elected official. I’m running to change our city.”

Brough also said she is not running for another office, adding that people want a mayor who they can relate to and her life experiences resonate with a lot of people.

The two emerged from a crowded first round of voting on April 4, when none of the 16 candidates on the ballot received more than 50% of the vote, forcing a runoff.

It's the first Denver election in a dozen years without an incumbent mayor on the ballot. Hancock, a former city council member, was elected to the first of his three terms in 2011.

Voters are also electing four of Denver's 13 city council members in Tuesday's runoff — in District 8, where Brad Revare faces Shontel Lewis for the open seat; in District 9, where incumbent Candi CdeBaca faces challenger Darrell Watson; and in District 10, where incumbent Chris Hinds faces challenger Shannon Hoffman. District 7 candidate Flor Alvidrez is unopposed in the runoff after her opponent, Nick Campion, dropped out.

The Denver Elections Division said it plans to post additional vote totals at 8:30 p.m., 10 p.m. and around 11:30 p.m., with counting likely extending into Wednesday.

The winner of Tuesday's election will be sworn in as Denver's 46th mayor on July 17, leaving just under six weeks to form an administration.

Denver's next mayor faces a thorny set of problems, including homelessness, housing affordability and a crime rate not seen since the 1990s.

"I'm very optimistic about Denver," Johnston told Colorado Politics in an interview. "Denver has some hard times right now. I think we'd be blind to say that's not the case. It is the case. But for me, what I'm so optimistic about is these are solvable problems, and particularly with broad coalitions of people that care about them and are willing to work together — which is what I hear all the time, people saying, 'Hey, we want to help, we'll do our part, what can we do to help on homelessness? What can we do to help on affordability? What can we do to help with school safety?'"

He added: "Denverites want to be called into service and called into action. We need a leader who's going to build a vision for that and who's going to call people into the role they can play to get it done. And that makes me very optimistic."

The two candidates each spent just over $2 million in the race, including matching funds from the city's Fair Election Fund, but an independent expenditure group backing Johnston spent more than three times as much as groups backing Brough, with nearly $5 million in his corner to just over $1.4 million in hers.

While Johnston and Brough differed in the margins on their proposed approaches to tackling the issues, they mostly avoided sharp disagreements and instead focused their campaigns around each other's backgrounds and supporters.

Both won endorsements from prominent Democrats, unions, former rivals from the first round of voting, and a former Denver mayor, but Brough also drew support from leading conservatives and Republicans, while Johnston counted well-known, out-of-state billionaires among his backers.

Johnston's endorsers included former Denver Mayor Federico Peña, former Colorado first lady Dottie Lamm, and progressive politicians state Sen. Julie Gonzales, Lisa Calderón and state Rep. Leslie Herod, who finished in third place and fifth place, respectively, in the first round.

Brough received backing from former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and his wife, former state Rep. Wilma Webb, as well as from former Gov. Bill Ritter and state Sen. Chris Hansen, who came in sixth in the April election for mayor.

The two most recent state Democratic Party chairs split their endorsements, with Morgan Carroll backing Johnston and Rick Palacio backing Brough.

But it was the outliers that landed in attacks from both sides.

Brough and her supporters blasted Johnston for the vast sums poured into Advancing Denver, his independent expenditure committee, by billionaires Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, who ponied up a reported $500,000, and Reid Hoffman, a founder of LinkedIn, who contributed roughly $1.7 million to Johnston's group.

“Maybe these guys think Denver is for sale,” scolded Brough's closing TV spot, released last week.

Advancing Denver highlighted Brough's support from Pete Coors, an heir to the Coors brewing fortune and former GOP U.S. Senate nominee, who gave $50,000 to her independent expenditure committee, A Better Denver, and the Denver Republican Party, which endorsed Brough last month. Her group also got more than $471,000 from the National Association of Realtors Fund, $61,000 from the Colorado Construction Industry Coalition and $50,000 from Denver-based developer Cal Fulenwider.

"The SuperPAC supporting her has received more than 70% of its money from developers and the real estate industry," an Advancing Denver ad said. "She even has the support of wealthy Trump donor Pete Coors."

Brough's supporters went on the attack early in the runoff with a TV ad that called Johnston a "liar," accusing him of overstating the extent of his roles in passing gun control bills at the legislature and helping set up the state's COVID testing program. Johnston's campaign fired back that he played crucial parts on both fronts.

As Election Day approached, Advancing Denver tore into Brough for positions she took when she headed the chamber of commerce, including in an ad that charged her "history of helping corporate polluters is exhausting," next to a photo of a belching car exhaust pipe. Brough maintained she was simply doing her job representing the business group's interests.

Scant publicly available polling in the runoff showed Johnston with a slim lead in April, though more than one-third of likely voters said they were undecided.

The 48-year-old Johnston grew up in Vail and is a former school principal, two-term state senator from northeast Denver and recently headed Denver-based Gary Community Ventures, a major local philanthropic nonprofit. He has an undergraduate and a law degree from Yale and a master's degree in education from Harvard.

This is Johnston's third run for office in the last five years. He finished in third in the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary and withdrew from the 2020 U.S. Senate race after John Hickenloper, a former Denver mayor and Colorado governor, jumped in that primary.

Johnston's wife, Courtney, heads up the Juvenile Unit in the Denver District Attorney's Office. They have three young children.