An 8-year-old girl missing and endangered from Texas may be in Colorado, according to authorities.

Haven Barker, 8, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday in San Jacinto County, Texas, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alert.

Barker is described as a white female, four-feet, five-inches tall, 60 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The suspect, Charles Estep, 50, is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, 165 pounds and American Indian with brown hair and blue eyes.

Estep and Barker may be in a black 2015 Honda Accord with Texas license plate PYS4575.

CBI has reason to believe Barker and Estep are in Colorado, according to the alert.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or the Trinity County Sheriff's Office at 936-642-1424 .