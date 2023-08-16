The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released a missing person alert Wednesday for a 34-year-old woman who went missing from

Winter Park Sunday and is considered endangered.

Melissa Whitsitt, 34, is described as being as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 125 lbs. She is said to have blonde or brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the 100 block of Woodspur Lane in Winter Park on Sunday.

Investigators learned her cellular phone was used by an unknown male on Sunday, according to the alert. The man used the phone to contact "various individuals in the Denver metro area."

Her phone has been turned off since those calls were made. She has no vehicle and no one has made contact with Whitsitt since, the report said.

The CBI urged anyone who sees Whitsitt, or has information about her whereabouts, to contact the Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779 .