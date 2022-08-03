Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
A body recovered in Clear Creek County earlier this year has been identified as Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, who was reported missing in February, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. 

Tafoya-Deltoro was last heard from on Feb. 13 when she told 911 dispatchers that she was stuck in snow in the Miner's Candle area, west of Idaho Springs.

Deputies found her vehicle, but her body wasn't discovered until June 4 after the snow had melted, according to the bureau. 

Officials said the cause and manner of Tafoya-Deltoro's death are still under investigation. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 303-679-2354.

