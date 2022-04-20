Crews responded to a fire in Monte Vista on Wednesday afternoon. Rio Grande Sheriff's Office is telling people to avoid the entire area around the city while crews work to combat the fire.
The Valley Courier newspaper reports that as many as 16 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
From earlier today. Initial reports came in around noon. Please credit https://t.co/pf3Brk7wsV if you pick and use.🙏🏽 #SanLuisValley #Colorado pic.twitter.com/XYfQoYRBYZ— Chris Lopez (@alamosacitizen) April 20, 2022
Some of the fire damage in Monte Vista on Wednesday afternoon. Several homes lost. Update at 6pm from local officials. #SanLuisValley #Colorado pic.twitter.com/BqfxaeZ93g— Chris Lopez (@alamosacitizen) April 20, 2022
Update from Rio Grande Sheriff's Office 15:20:— SLVEmergency (@SLVEmergency) April 20, 2022
Press Conference at 6pm. The location has been moved to Ski High on Sherman Ave.
At this time we have DFPC helicopter dropping water, currently. We are making good progress at this time. More updates at 6pm. https://t.co/D78gXWhQOs
An evacuation point is being set up at the Ski High Complex located at 2235 Sherman Ave.
"I'm deeply concerned about the wildfire burning in the community of Monte Vista and all those impacted," said State Rep. Donald Valdez (D) in an email statement. "Please follow orders from first responders, as a swift area evacuation is necessary so our firefighters can combat the wildfire."
Evacuations for those who live east of Truman Street, have been lifted, according to a Facebook post from the Rio Grande Sheriff's Office.
For some Coloradans, the town of Monte Vista is known for Movie Manor — a motel that is also the home of a drive-in movie theater that opened in 1955.
Authorities plan to provide additional information regarding the fire at 6 p.m.
