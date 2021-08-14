Three more metro-area school districts announced mask mandates Friday for their younger students as they have to grapple with the surge of the delta variant of COVID-19. Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District each posted letters from their superintendents announcing they will require masks for children under 12, for whom vaccines against the disease have not been approved. Aurora Public Schools will require masks for students up to eighth grade.

Adams 12 adjusted its masking policy, to go into effect Monday, following an order Friday from the Broomfield Department of Public Health requiring children ages 2 to 11 wear masks indoors in school and in child care settings. The policy applies to children in preschool through sixth grade regardless of the county their school is in, according to a letter signed by Superintendent Chris Gdowski.

The board of the Tri-County Health Department will consider an order mandating masks in schools at a public comment meeting Monday, according to a letter from executive director John Douglas.

The letter strongly encourages students in seventh through 12th grade to wear masks.

Gdowski acknowledged people have “divergent and very strong feelings” about mask mandates in schools. But he said he believes the area public health leaders appropriately weigh information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment along with area-specific circumstances.

“The leaders at Broomfield and Tri-County Public Health have earned my respect in how they evaluate COVID risk in the school setting and the sources they consult in making those judgments,” he said. Before Friday’s policy change, Adams 12 required masks for staff while in district buildings. That policy will continue.

Aurora Public Schools has chosen to implement a mask mandate , effective Monday , to avoid mass quarantine requirements for students and to keep in-person learning in place as much as possible , according to a post on the district’s website signed by Superintendent Rico Munn.

“There would be significant and negative impacts if large groups of students were required to quarantine for 10 days,” the post says.

The mandate applies to students in the district’s child development centers, elementary schools and pre-K through eighth grade schools. Unvaccinated staff members must wear masks, and the district encourages the practice for vaccinated staff.

Aurora Public Schools will have a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for staff once the FDA grants full approval to one of the vaccines. The post encourages children age 12 and up to get vaccinated, and reassures readers vaccines have to be proven safe and effective before the general public can receive them.

The district has also implemented a quarantine requirement for unvaccinated students and staff exposed to COVID-19 in higher-risk extracurricular activities, including athletics, field trips, after-school bands, choirs and performing arts groups.

The Cherry Creek School District will require masks in school buildings for all students from pre-K through sixth grade and for staff who work with the age group. A statement from Superintendent Chris Smith, which cites frequent conversations with the Tri-County Health Department, says more than 90% of students in sixth grade are younger than 12. The district will require masks for sixth-grade students until further notice, according to the statement.

A CDC order requires students and staff to wear masks on school buses regardless of vaccination status.

“We want to emphasize that mask-wearing is an important and effective prevention strategy to keep students and staff safe,” says the statement.