More than 200,000 Coloradans are to soon receive checks from a 2019 settlement with CenturyLink because the company deceptively overcharged customers for services.
Payments range between $12 and $83 for the 205,000 residents who were overcharged. The amount of the payment depends on how long each customer was charged an "Internet Cost Recovery Free," according to a news release from the Colorado Attorney General's Office.
"CenturyLink's deceptive conduct harmed thousands of Coloradans, who are entitled to trust that the prices they are quoted for services are the price they will pay," Attorney General Phil Weiser said in the release. "For those consumers overcharged by CenturyLink, I am pleased that we are able to return some of the money that was unfairly taken from them."
Customers who filed a complaint against the telecom company will receive $100.
The $8.47 million settlement was announced by the state and CenturyLink in December 2019 following an investigation by the consumer protection division in the Colorado Department of Law.
Officials uncovered evidence of hidden fees and overcharging for services dating back to 2014, according to the release.
As part of the settlement, CenturyLink refunded $1.7 million directly to customers. The agreement also required the company to change its business practices and explain clearly its pricing terms -- including fees and surcharges -- in its advertising and sales.
Those receiving a settlement payment should look for:
- An email from Rust Consulting prior to receipt of a check in the mail, alerting consumers that a check is on the way. Rust is the vendor working with the attorney general's office to manage the distribution of money.
- A letter from the attorney general saying a check will follow in the mail.
Officials are reminding those impacted that no one from the attorney general's office or Rust will ask for personal banking information, date of birth, Social Security number or any other personal information in exchange for their refund.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to go to COAGCenturyLinkSettlement.com