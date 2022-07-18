Family and friends identified a mother and her daughter who died Friday when flash flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar swept away their camp trailer, according to Denver Gazette news partner KUSA.

Lisa Schilling, 37, and her 12-year-old daughter, Lily Arguello, died in the flash flood in the Buckhorn area, according to the family's GoFundMe, created to help with ongoing expenses. A family spokesperson, Lacey Gutzke, confirmed the validity of the GoFundMe to 9NEWS.