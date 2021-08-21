After spending countless hours filling out paperwork and endless phone calls with the U.S. Department of State throughout the week, Denver resident and retired Army Col. Patrick Allen received some good news Saturday morning.

Allen learned a Sheridan mother, Asma, and her two daughters — 5 1/2- and 2 1/2-years-old — were on their way to the United States after being stranded in Asma's home country of Afghanistan after the fall of its government at the hands of the Taliban last week. Allen requested The Denver Gazette withhold the family's last name and the names of Asma's daughters due to potential security concerns.

Seeing them "will be emotional," Allen said. "Right now, I'm in kind of in a planning mode, you know, do this, do this, do this, so I've stuffed all the emotions away, but I'm sure it'll come out when we see them."

Allen was asked by the U.S. Department of State to be the "anchor" for the family as Asma's husband, Seyed, was an interpreter for the U.S. Military. Since the couple and their children moved to Colorado about six years ago, Allen said the four have become family, and he considers himself a grandfather to their two children.

The retired colonel initially met Asma while serving in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2010. Asma was the principal of a school that was revitalized by Allen's command. They built 10 classrooms, donated supplies and materials and gave girls the opportunity to acquire an education.

In June, the family traveled back to Afghanistan to visit family members for "probably for the last time," Allen said.

Seyed returned to Colorado after three weeks due to work commitments, but Asma and their two children weren't scheduled to return to Colorado until Aug. 5. However, days before the Turkish Airlines flight was set to lift off from Kabul, Asma's appendix burst.

"They said you can't leave until the 16th," Allen said. "And by then everything's gone to hell."

Turkish Airlines cancelled the family's flight and a new challenge emerged; getting to Kabul International Airport.

But on Tuesday, during their daily 9:30 a.m. phone call, Asma told Allen they safely made their way into the airport. Allen said he doesn't know how the family managed to get past the Taliban, and says it's sort of a miracle.

"What you're seeing on TV and stuff about the beating of people that is true," Allen said. "If you're an Afghan and want to leave the country, they consider you a traitor, and they'll pull you out of the car and they'll beat you."

Asma and her two children were flown to Qatar, where they've been until early Saturday morning. But even though Allen's family is headed back to the Centennial State, his mission isn't complete as there are still eight teachers in Afghanistan needing his help.

"People all talk about being all Christian, or whatever, but it's deeds not words," Allen said. "Do something instead of just talking about it. I know these people and I know how to file the paperwork, so I'm doing it, and it's the best thing I've ever done in my life. You know to see a little girl being able to read and write, it just opens their lives up so much, and to see these teachers put their lives on the line to educate girls and women in a society where that's not OK. They've done their duty, so now it's time to do mine."

Asma and her daughters landed at Dulles International Airport, just west of Washington D.C., Saturday evening. Seyed flew to meet them, and they are expected to return Sunday.

And then when the family of four returns to Denver, Allen and his wife will be standing outside their gate inside Denver International Airport, waiting to greet, hug and embrace each other.

"Can you imagine Thanksgiving when you're going around the table and you say, 'What are you thankful for?'" Allen said. "Well, we're thankful they're in America."