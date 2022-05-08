After a spike in homicides in 2020 that killed many young people, grieving mothers in the Denver metro area found support in each other by forming a group called A Mother’s Love.
“It’s personal healing for me to help other moms heal,” said Angel Shabazz, the group's founder.
Only three days after three of her friends lost their children to gun violence on the same day, Shabazz's son, Davarie Armstrong, was fatally shot at a high school party on July 11, 2020.
“Nobody was there to help me,” Shabazz said. “They couldn’t be.”
She said she had organized funerals for family members before, but doing one for her own child was different. She said it was hard to find the support she needed from people who had no idea what she was going through.
She decided to put together the group to give grieving mothers the support she couldn’t find when she was grieving.
“If I’m going to go through this worst part of my life, why don’t we do it together?” Shabazz said.
Lillian Paige’s 20-year-old daughter, Kalani Hayter, was found dead in a stolen truck on the same day two other group members’ sons — 15-year-old Moses Chaney-Harris and 14-year-old Xzavier Collier — were fatally shot in an apartment. All three murders are still unsolved.
Paige was able to get through the early days of grieving with help from the group.
“I had support from other mothers who were pretty much going through the same thing I was going through at the time,” Paige said. “They try to keep our minds off the reality for a second and help us kind of relax.”
Paige said she is starting to come to terms with losing her daughter and she doesn’t need to rely on the group as much. Now, she wants answers and justice.
“When the second year comes around, it’s a reality check that they really aren’t coming back,” she said. “I’m starting to get to the point where I’m at peace with it.”
Although some members are moving forward, the group has been growing. Shabazz said the group started with four but now has 20 members. Shabazz is happy to invite mothers to the group, but she's saddened by the circumstance.
The group is mostly for, but not restricted to, mothers of victims of gun violence.
“It doesn’t matter how it happened, it’s still losing a child,” she said. “When you talk to a mom who lost a kid, there is no difference.”
Now that the two-year anniversary of Armstrong’s death is coming up, Shabazz is putting together a scholarship fundraiser football tournament in her son’s name for $17,000 to represent his age when he was taken from her. There is also a 5K run in his name being put on by his youth camp, Youth Life Christian Camp.
“What I'm doing gives me the chance to say his name every day,” Shabazz said. “I want to give it to one young man who has the determination and everything that matches my son’s.”