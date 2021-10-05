A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a parked car on Monday night , the Commerce City Police Department announced.

Police said the crash happened about 7:20 p.m. near Heinz Way and East 96th Avenue, an intersection next to the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

Responding paramedics pronounced the man dead at the crash scene, police said.

Investigators believe the man was riding his motorcycle south on Heinz Way at a high speed when he failed to navigate a turn, crashing into a parked vehicle.

Police are investigating whether other contributing factors such as alcohol were involved in the crash.

No additional information is available, police said. The identity of the motorcyclist and his official cause and manner of death will be released after his family has been notified.