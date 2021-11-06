One person died Friday night after a crash in the South Park Hill neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.
Officers were sent to the area near East Colfax and Jersey Street around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a motorcycle, vehicle crash, police said.
First responders from the motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries and transported them to a local hospital where they died overnight, police said.
The victim will be identified at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, officials said.