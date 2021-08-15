A motorcyclist died on Saturday night after striking a guardrail, the Aurora Police Department said.
The motorcyclist was found unconscious at Pena Boulevard and East 40th Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 7:25 p.m.
Investigators believe the motorcyclist was going southbound on Pena Boulevard just south of East 40th Avenue when he struck the guardrail, ejecting him, police said in a statement.
It's unknown if alcohol or speed played a role in the crash. The Adams County Coroner's Office is withholding the man's name until he's positively identified and his family has been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.