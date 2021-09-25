Colorado State Patrol

 

Eastbound Interstate 70 has reopened following a fatal motorcycle crash, just east of Eagle, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The single motorcycle crash occurred just after 3 p.m., about two miles east of the Eagle exit. Portions of the interstate between mile markers 147 and 149 were closed until around 5 p.m. as a result of the crash, Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a spokesperson for the agency. 

Cutler said a 46-year-old Glenwood Springs man was pronounced dead on-scene.

It is currently unknown whether drugs, alcohol or speed played a role in the crash, Cutler said. 

The Garfield County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity at a later date. 