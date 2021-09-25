Eastbound Interstate 70 has reopened following a fatal motorcycle crash, just east of Eagle, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The single motorcycle crash occurred just after 3 p.m., about two miles east of the Eagle exit. Portions of the interstate between mile markers 147 and 149 were closed until around 5 p.m. as a result of the crash, Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a spokesperson for the agency.
#BREAKING I-70 is CLOSED eastbound at Eagle (MP 147) due to a fatal crash. The crash is just east of Eagle at MP 149. Highway 6 is the alternate route during the investigation. Expect delays.#cotraffic pic.twitter.com/vwAKkXbvDq— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) September 25, 2021
Cutler said a 46-year-old Glenwood Springs man was pronounced dead on-scene.
It is currently unknown whether drugs, alcohol or speed played a role in the crash, Cutler said.
The Garfield County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity at a later date.