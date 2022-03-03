A motorcyclist who ran a red light was struck by an oncoming vehicle and later died, according to the Denver Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a crash just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Leetsdale Drive and South Monaco Parkway.
The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, where they later died, police said.
The motorcyclist was driving east along Leetsdale Drive and failed to stop at a red light, resulting in the collision, police said.
It was unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, police said.
The motorcyclist will be identified at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.