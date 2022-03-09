The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging motorists to plan ahead as snow continues to fall across the Front Range.
Between 2 and 11 inches of snow is expected to fall by the time a brief winter storm system moves out of the Front Range. Denver could get 3 to 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Much colder today with snow spreading across the area. #cowx pic.twitter.com/JLjcsruOUU— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 9, 2022
The snow is expected to impact Wednesday afternoon's rush hour commute.
CDOT said it has deployed nearly 100 plows in the metro area and Interstate 70 corridor to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels to fight the snow and pre-treat roads.
The agency is reminding motorists to prepare for potential delays due to the storm.
"If you are out, have the appropriate tires for the weather, make sure your windshields are clear and your vehicle is prepared for winter driving, take it slow, leave plenty of following distance, and don't pass plows," officials wrote in a news release.
Up-to-date information can be found at COtrip.org.