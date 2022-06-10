Mount Evans Highway — or Colorado Highway 5 —reopened for the season on Friday morning.
The 15-mile highway begins at Echo Lake Lodge and climbs to the mountain's summit at over 14,200 feet. The road is the highest paved road in North America, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
CDOT crews spent the last month clearing snow along the highway to prepare for its reopening.
Officials are reminding visitors that the Forest Service requires motorists to have a reservation to drive to the summit of Mount Evans.
Reservations can be made online at Recreation.gov between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.