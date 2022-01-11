Wildlife officials euthanized a sickly mountain lion over the weekend after the animal wandered into the main lobby of a residential building in Vail.

The mountain lion was seen twice on Saturday in the Lionshead area before it entered a condominium, according to the Vail Police Department.

Police confined the animal while Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to the scene. The mountain lion was "severely emaciated and in poor condition, which likely contributed to its desire to be in close proximity to humans," according to a release from the police department.

Because of its condition, wildlife officials euthanized the mountain lion.

Officials said mountain lion sightings are rare, though interactions between humans and mountain lions have increased in recent years as more people have moved into areas where mountain lions roam.

Officials said anyone who encounters a mountain lion should: