Wildlife officials euthanized a sickly mountain lion over the weekend after the animal wandered into the main lobby of a residential building in Vail.
The mountain lion was seen twice on Saturday in the Lionshead area before it entered a condominium, according to the Vail Police Department.
Police confined the animal while Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to the scene. The mountain lion was "severely emaciated and in poor condition, which likely contributed to its desire to be in close proximity to humans," according to a release from the police department.
Because of its condition, wildlife officials euthanized the mountain lion.
Officials said mountain lion sightings are rare, though interactions between humans and mountain lions have increased in recent years as more people have moved into areas where mountain lions roam.
Officials said anyone who encounters a mountain lion should:
- Stay calm. Talk calmly and firmly to the animal. Move slowly.
- Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens.
- Stop or back away slowly, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion's instinct to chase and attack. Face the lion and stand upright.
- Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms, open your jacket if you're wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won't panic and run.
- If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back.
- Fight back if a lion attacks you.