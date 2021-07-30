Three people were seriously injured in a wreck involving three motorcyclists and a car in Fort Collins Thursday night.
The wreck was reported after 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Taft Hill and West Trilby Roads in southern Fort Collins around 8:20 p.m. after a report of an accident, according to a release from the Fort Collins Police Department.
Authorities said three motorcyclists who were involved in the crash and suffered serious injuries. They were transported to a nearby hospital and police did not release their current status.
A person driving a Mazda RX7 was uninjured in the crash, police said.
Detectives said a group of motorcyclists were headed north on South Taft Hill Road, while a Mazda RX7 drove south. At the intersection, the Mazda turned left and struck a motorcycle, which caused two others to crash, according to the release.
"We are still processing evidence to determine where each vehicle was when the collision occurred," said Sgt. Mike Avrech, who oversees the department's traffic enforcement unit. "Thankfully the motorcyclists were all wearing helmets when this occurred, or else the outcome almost certainly would have been more traffic."
Police asked anyone who witnessed to call Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.