The NCAR fire is 80% contained and has held steady at 190 acres, the Boulder Office of the Emergency Management said Tuesday.
Firefighters continued to secure the permitter of the blaze and then will work toward the center. Tuesday's forecast called for rain.
"This is great for the fire," emergency officials said in a news release.
Smoke is expected to continue to be visible for at least a few more days as the fire continues to die out.
Officials said about 70 firefighters battled the blaze Tuesday. No injuries have been reported and no homes have been lost since the blaze ignited Saturday near the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The fire forced thousands to evacuate, but everyone was allowed to return to their home by Sunday evening.
Containment reached 21% on Sunday morning before increasing to 35% several hours later. Containment reached 68% on Monday afternoon.