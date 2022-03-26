Nick Grossman comforts his partner Chelsea Castellano, as they watch smoke from the NCAR Fire from the safety of Fairview High School on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. They own a home in the evacuated Shanahan Ridge neighborhood. (Jacob Byk/ For The Denver Gazette)
Kent Hogan, a 16-year-resident of south Boulder, receives help from neighbor Cindy Gross as he loads supplies into his vehicle before evacuating the NCAR Fire on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Jake Byk/For the Denver Gazette)
Christina Madsen holds her three-year-old son, Marius, while watching the smoke of the NCAR Fire from the safety of Fairview High School on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. They evacuated their home in the Shanahan Ridge neighborhood. (Jacob Byk/For The Denver Gazette)
Brad James, a homeowner in the Shanahan Ridge neighborhood of south Boulder, waters the outside before evacuating due to the NCAR Fire on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Jacob Byk/For The Denver Gazette)
Boulder Police Officer D. Perhacs speaks with Tony Lefton, a resident since 1986, about evacuating quickly as smoke billows above from the NCAR Fire on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Jacob Byk/For The Denver Gazette)
Steve Gimpel, who has been a resident of south Boulder since 1999, pauses, while he and his wife Bernadette (back) contemplate any other items they wish to evacuate, while fleeing the NCAR Fire on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Jacob Byk/ For The Denver Gazette)
A plane flies low over flames and smoke from the NCAR Fire on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Jacob Byk/For The Denver Gazette)
Smoke from the NCAR Fire billows behind the NCAR Laboratory on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. Jacob Byk/For The Denver Gazette
Snow is visible in the hills above the NCAR Fire on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Jacob Byk/For The Denver Gazette)
A police vehicle drives through an evacuation zone in south Boulder as smoke from the NCAR Fire obscures Bear Peak, on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Jacob Byk/For The Denver Gazette)
Smoke from the NCAR Fire obscures the foothills on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Jacob Byk/For The Denver Gazette)
A fire broke out in southwest Boulder on Saturday March 26, 2022
Courtesy of Boulder Police Department
Evacuating individuals leave the Shanahan Ridge area as they flee from the NCAR Fire on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Jacob Byk/For The Denver Gazette)
Fin Gimpel, 20, loads supplies into a vehicle before evacuating the NCAR Fire on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Jake Byk/For the Denver Gazette)
Open vehicles are seen while evacuating the NCAR Fire in south Boulder on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Jake Byk/For the Denver Gazette)
Wendy Drake shares a moment with one of her tenant's animals, Harper, whom she rescued, before evacuating the NCAR Fire on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Jake Byk/For the Denver Gazette)
Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated as a wildfire in south Boulder grew to 122 acres Saturday, according to Boulder County's Office of Emergency Management.
Officials said 19,000 people and 8,000 homes are within the evacuated areas. Those areas include the Eldorado Springs area, San Souci community and the southeastern section of the city's Table Mesa neighborhood, according to BOEM.
The University of Colorado Boulder's south campus was also evacuated, according to the university's police department.
We are working on multiple notifications to the community right now but if you’re in either of these shaded areas please EVACUATE NOW. We will continue to share info as the #NCARfire evolves. Also working to find a secure media staging area. Will tweet when found pic.twitter.com/xtvFgLgylm
"We are thankful for the swift action and response to this wildfire by our firefighters and first responders," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. "State officials have spoken with Sheriff (Joe) Pelle this afternoon and the state has deployed two firefighting aircraft, including a single-engineer tanker and type 2 helicopter, and stands ready to assist with the response. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation.”
As a result of the blaze, Eldorado Canyon State Park was closed when the park was at full capacity and the county activated an emergency operations center.
Police have asked residents to not call 911 to report the fire as their lines have become "inundated" with calls.
During a 7 p.m. update, Washburn said that residents should be prepared to see and smell more smoke during the evening because of changes in atmospheric conditions but the this did not mean the fire was growing or getting nearer.
She said no further evacuations were expected Saturday night.