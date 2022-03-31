The NCAR fire is 100% contained, Boulder Fire Rescue announced Thursday afternoon.
Hey #Boulder! We are happy to announced that Containment of the #NCARfire is now at 100% and the acreage remains at 190. #boulder #boulderfirerescue #wildland #thanks pic.twitter.com/8oiui8Ok1u— Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) March 31, 2022
Fire officials said smoke may still be visible because there could be portions of the fire that are still smoldering.
"Please note: 100% containment does not mean that the fire is completely 'out,'" fire officials wrote on Twitter. "As always, if you see any abnormal fire behavior, such as open flames or significantly growing smoke plumes, please call 911."
The 190-acre blaze ignited Saturday near the National Center for Atmospheric Research and forced thousands of people to evacuated. Everyone was allowed to return to their homes by Sunday evening.
Containment was gradual, reaching 21% on Sunday morning before increasing to 35% hours later. Containment reached 80% on Tuesday.