Colorado Wildfire

A helicopter flies above the smoke from the NCAR fire as it burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. The NCAR fire prompted evacuations in south Boulder and pre-evacuation warning for Eldorado Springs.

 Helen H. Richardson - member, The Denver Post

The NCAR fire is 100% contained, Boulder Fire Rescue announced Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials said smoke may still be visible because there could be portions of the fire that are still smoldering.

"Please note: 100% containment does not mean that the fire is completely 'out,'" fire officials wrote on Twitter. "As always, if you see any abnormal fire behavior, such as open flames or significantly growing smoke plumes, please call 911."

The 190-acre blaze ignited Saturday near the National Center for Atmospheric Research and forced thousands of people to evacuated. Everyone was allowed to return to their homes by Sunday evening.

Containment was gradual, reaching 21% on Sunday morning before increasing to 35% hours later. Containment reached 80% on Tuesday.