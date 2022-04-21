Investigators have determined that the NCAR fire was human caused, and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect.
The blaze ignited March 26 near Bear Canyon Trail along the Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks property south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
The fire caused thousands of people to evacuate their homes and burned 190 acres before being fully contained March 31.
Investigators have received over 20 tips from the public, and they have spoken with people who were on the trail and examined video and photographic evidence. Still, they have not been able to identify a suspect.
The investigation will be inactive "barring receipt of any substantial leads," sheriff's deputies said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the blaze to call them at 720-564-2679 or email them at BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.