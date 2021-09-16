For 92 years, the 8th Avenue Bridge has spanned the South Platte River between Zuni Street and Federal Boulevard.
Built at the start of the Great Depression, the 171-foot-long structure's life is coming to an end. Beginning on Sept. 27, the bridge will close, and crews will start constructing a new, wider and safer structure that should last for decades, according to the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.
The new bridge will provide room for an additional eastbound travel lane and 10-foot-wide sidewalks that are more comfortable and safer for people to walk and bike on.
Construction is expected to last until May 2022, officials said.
While construction is underway, motorists are encouraged to utilize West 6th Avenue to travel east and west. Those accessing local businesses along West 8th Avenue and nearby streets will travel around the closure along Zuni Street, West 10th and 13th Avenues and Decatur Street, officials said.
Construction will cause minimal impacts on the South Platte River Trail.
Funding for the new bridge comes from a voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program, officials said.