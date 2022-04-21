The grinding noise of excavators clearing away rubble from the Marshall fire was like music to the ears of weary victims, nearly four months after the flames tore through unincorporated Boulder County, Louisville and Superior.
Teams and trucks from DRC Emergency Services began removing debris Wednesday in parts of Superior and Louisville.
Nearly 700 fire victims signed up for the government-run Private Property Debris Removal Program. Boulder County has a list of which areas will be cleared of debris first. DRC promised that it would take four months to clean up all of the properties, which puts completion at around mid-August.
Some residents, who don't want to wait and are at the end of the list, are hiring contractors on their own. They will not reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Homeowners are negotiating how to best pay for the process of private debris removal, but most of them are getting it and the rebuilding paid for by their insurance companies and rebuilding with the help of the Small Business Administration.
The Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses and burned 6,000 acres of land.
The government-run debris removal process was slowed down by lawsuits and appeals by contractors that lost out on the $60 million bid. DRC's 10 competitors have said they believe that Boulder County officials held meetings about the final award in secret.
Ceres Environmental wants the county to reassess its scoring of the companies that bid for the project. A judge has yet to rule on the motion.
FEMA has committed to covering 90% of the project's cost, while the state will cover 5% and Louisville, Superior and Boulder County will cover the rest.
In a news release, Boulder County officials said: "Property owners will be notified 24-48 hours before crews arrive on-site. Each parcel will take 6-11 days to complete."
Removing the remnants of Colorado's most devastating wildfire is complex. In addition to hauling away rubble, crews must rough grade sites, and each property will undergo and inspection and environmental soil testing before rebuilding can begin.