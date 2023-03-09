A Denver jury convicted 20-year-old Neshan Johnson for the murder of Pamela Cabriales in February 2021.

Denver Police accused Johnson of driving a car with several occupants and giving another person, an underage boy, permission to shoot into Cabriales' car with an AR-15 rifle when she allegedly rear-ended them at West Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25.

The jury convicted Johnson of two counts of second-degree murder, one count of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, one count of criminal attempt to commit assault, one count of vehicular eluding and one count of being an accessory to a crime, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney's Office.

“Pamela Cabriales’ murder was both a crime and a tragedy,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement. “I thank the jury for its service and attention during this challenging trial, and I thank the members of my office who worked so long and hard to pursue this case. We will continue to pursue justice for Ms. Cabriales as we move forward with the prosecution of the juvenile we have charged in her murder.”

The other defendant, now 16, also faces homicide charges. His case is still pending in juvenile court.

Cabriales had met a friend for dinner in Denver on Feb. 20, 2021. On her way home, on the off-ramp of I-25 going south at Colfax, her car allegedly hit another from behind, according to the arrest affidavit for Johnson. One of the car's occupants asked Johnson for permission to "bust on them," the affidavit says, and shot several times into Cabriales' car. She was shot at least once in the head and died a few days later.

Cabriales, 32, left behind a son, five years old at the time. Friends and family described her as a great friend and mother. She had gotten her real estate license and also taken an interest in interior design.

Several hours after the shooting, just after midnight, a Denver police officer recognized the defendants' car from a shooting at a McDonalds on Feb. 19. Police arrested the defendants after a chase and three people fled the car, the affidavit says.

Johnson's sentencing is set for June 30.

The DA's office has sought to charge the underage boy who police accuse of shooting Cabriales — 14 at the time — as an adult.